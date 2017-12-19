Four drown in a lake in Bidar district

An outing on the occasion of Ellu Amavasya — harvesting festival — ended up in tragedy when four children drowned in a lake in Kohinoor Pahad village in Basvakalyan taluk of Bidar district on Monday. The four along with three other children were enjoying a coracle ride, when the boat toppled.
Villages managed to rescue three of them. The deceased have been identified as Tabrez Nabeersab, Tanuja Banu Lal Mohammad, Ziya Banu Sattar and Ishrat Banu Qureshi, all aged between 12 and 15 years.
The members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), with help of local expert swimmers, recovered the body of the four. A case has been registered in Manthal police station.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor