Karnataka

Four drown in a lake in Bidar district

An outing on the occasion of Ellu Amavasya — harvesting festival — ended up in tragedy when four children drowned in a lake in Kohinoor Pahad village in Basvakalyan taluk of Bidar district on Monday. The four along with three other children were enjoying a coracle ride, when the boat toppled.

Villages managed to rescue three of them. The deceased have been identified as Tabrez Nabeersab, Tanuja Banu Lal Mohammad, Ziya Banu Sattar and Ishrat Banu Qureshi, all aged between 12 and 15 years.

The members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), with help of local expert swimmers, recovered the body of the four. A case has been registered in Manthal police station.

Apr 9, 2020

