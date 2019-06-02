Four drown as bullock cart falls into tank

Four persons, including two children, drowned when a bullock cart fell into a tank near Udduru Hosahalli near Halli Mysuru in Holenarasipur taluk on Friday morning. The police identified the deceased as Raje Gowda, 50, his wife Sharadamma, 32, their grandchildren Ruchitha, 7, and another four-year-girl.

The two girls were children of Raje Gowda’s niece Jyothi, who stays in Mysuru. Jyothi had left the children with her mother Sakamma at Udduru Hosahalli.

They were all travelling by bullock cart to their field when they drowned. The incident happened at 9.15 a.m. Raje Gowda was on the way to his field via a short-cut that passes an old tank. This was the path he took normally in recent years after the waterbody had dried up. However, following the rainfall in the last week, sufficient water had collected in the tank.

The police suspect that Raje Gowda took the regular path without knowing about the danger. One of the wheels of the cart got stuck in the mud prompting the cart to overturn. All the four people drowned.

Locals recovered the bodies with the help of the Fire and Emergency Services staff. Superintendent of Police Chetan Singh Rathore, Dy.SP Lakshme Gowda, and others visited the spot.

The Halli Mysuru Police have registered the case.