Four drown, 3 missing in separate incidents

Four persons drowned and three are missing in three separate incidents reported in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts in two days. All of them were in a festive mood and had gone to the river for a swim.

Three boys, Murali, 15, Jeevith, 14, and Chirag, 15, went swimming in a tank near Bilikallu in Chikkamgaluru taluk, on Monday. Since they did not return in the evening, their family members went in search of them and found their bicycles and clothes near the tank. The police, with the help of locals, traced the bodies on Tuesday morning. They were all residents of Housing Board colony in Chikkamagalauru.

In the second incident, three youths were feared to have drowned in Yagachi river near Hunasinhalli in Alur taluk on Tuesday morning. A group of five had been to the river and three of them are missing.

Local people and the police are searching for Rathan, Bheemanna and Manu — all in the age group of 21 to 24. A police source said, “We have not been able to trace them as the current is strong.” The search operation continued till late evening.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy drowned at Nidagodu village in Belur on Monday. Pavan, son of Thammaiah, who was studying in a school in Mangaluru, had come to his village for the festival vacation. A relative found him struggling in the water and rushed to his rescue. However, doctors at Belur hospital declared him brought dead.