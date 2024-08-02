ADVERTISEMENT

Four die of suspected food poisoning in Raichur district

Published - August 02, 2024 07:41 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

Four of a family have died in a case of suspected food poisoning in Raichur district and the condition of another who is admitted at Raichur Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) is critical.

The dead were identified as Bheemanna, 60, his wife Eramma, 54, and his children Mallesh, 19, and Parvathi, 17. The condition of Mallamma, 23, another daughter of Bheemanna  is stated to be critical as she is in a coma.

Briefing presspersons outside RIMS in Raichur on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said, “The suspected food poisoning incident took place in Kallur village in Sirwar taluk of Raichur district two days ago and the family was rushed to a private hospital in Sirwar on Thursday, where Bheemanna died of a heart attack. Thereafter, the remaining four — Eramma, Mallesh, Parvathi, and Mallamma were brought to RIMS, where three died of multiple organ failure on Thursday night.”

Mr. Patil said that the preliminary reports indicted that a strong poisonous pesticide might have been mixed with the food they consumed. The Deputy Commissioner also said that after the autopsy, they would get a report from the forensic laboratory to ascertain the real cause of death.

Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah said that they have received information from the hospital authorities about the death and would send the bodies for autopsy.

