Four die and five suffer injuries in an accident near Shivamogga

Four people died and five others suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two four-wheelers near Ayanur, on Shivamogga-Sagar road, on Saturday.

The deceased are all from Chitradurga district. Imam Sab, 56, of Belalagere in Challakere taluk, Chandrashekhar, 32, of Chitrayyanahatti in Challakere, Siddaiah, 48, Dodderi in Challakere taluk and Obamma, 45, of J.J. Hatti in Chitradurga.

The five passengers in the other car suffered injuries. They have been shifted to McGann Hospital for treatment.

Kumsi police reached the spot and shifted injuries to the hospital. Obamma, who had suffered serious injuries, succumbed later in the hospital. Kumsi police registered the case.

