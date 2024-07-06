ADVERTISEMENT

Four die and five suffer injuries in an accident near Shivamogga

Updated - July 06, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 08:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Four people died and five others suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two four-wheelers near Ayanur, on Shivamogga-Sagar road, on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased are all from Chitradurga district. Imam Sab, 56, of Belalagere in Challakere taluk, Chandrashekhar, 32, of Chitrayyanahatti in Challakere, Siddaiah, 48, Dodderi in Challakere taluk and Obamma, 45, of J.J. Hatti in Chitradurga.

The five passengers in the other car suffered injuries. They have been shifted to McGann Hospital for treatment.

Kumsi police reached the spot and shifted injuries to the hospital. Obamma, who had suffered serious injuries, succumbed later in the hospital. Kumsi police registered the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US