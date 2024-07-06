GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four die and five suffer injuries in an accident near Shivamogga

Updated - July 06, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 08:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Four people died and five others suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two four-wheelers near Ayanur, on Shivamogga-Sagar road, on Saturday.

The deceased are all from Chitradurga district. Imam Sab, 56, of Belalagere in Challakere taluk, Chandrashekhar, 32, of Chitrayyanahatti in Challakere, Siddaiah, 48, Dodderi in Challakere taluk and Obamma, 45, of J.J. Hatti in Chitradurga.

The five passengers in the other car suffered injuries. They have been shifted to McGann Hospital for treatment.

Kumsi police reached the spot and shifted injuries to the hospital. Obamma, who had suffered serious injuries, succumbed later in the hospital. Kumsi police registered the case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.