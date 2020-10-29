Four deaths in Hassan

Four people died of COVID-19 in Hassan on Thursday and 111 tested positive for the infection on the day. With this, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 increased to 422 in the district. So far 24,597 people have been infected in the district. Among them, 22,967 have recovered. As on Thursday, 1,208 are under treatment and of them 40 are in the intensive care unit.

Of the fresh cases reported on the day, five are from Alur, two from Arkalgud, 13 from Araikere, five from Belur, 29 from Channarayapatna, 50 from Hassan, six from Holenarsipur and one from another district, said a press release issued by the district administration.