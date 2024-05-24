ADVERTISEMENT

Four dead, nine injured in accident in Chikkamagaluru dist.

Published - May 24, 2024 08:17 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The spot where the accident occurred near Banakal in Mudigere taluk on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Four persons died and nine others were injured in an accident involving three vehicles at Devaramane Cross near Banakal in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Hampaiah, 65, Prema, 62, Manjaiah, 65, and Prabhakar, 45.

They were all natives of Channapatna near Chikkajajur in Chitradurga district. The injured are Nagarajaiah, Manjunathaiah, Akkamma, Prathisha, Mallikarjun, Nandish, Umesh, Shivaleela, and Nayana.

As many as 16 people of a family from Holalkere taluk in Chitradurga district were on a visit to Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district by two passenger vehicles.

The accident occurred when they were returning to Chitradurga. One of the passenger vehicles had a head-on collision with a truck belonging to MESCOM, which was coming from Mudigere; and, the other passenger vehicle which was following the ill-fated passenger vehicle dashed against it.

The Banakal police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the nearest hospitals.

