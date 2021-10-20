Karnataka

Four dead in road accident

A file photo of National Highway 218 at Honaganahalli. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
Special Correspondent belagavi 20 October 2021 13:27 IST
Updated: 20 October 2021 13:27 IST

Car hit a stationary truck

Four persons, including a child, died in a road accident at Honaganahalli near Babaleshwar in Vijayapura district.

A car rammed into a lorry parked on the roadside, killing three members of the family travelling in the car, and the lorry driver, who was trying to repair the vehicle.

A case has been registered in Vijayapura Rural police station.

