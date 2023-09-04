Four dead in an accident near Chitradurga

September 04, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

Four people died and three children suffered injuries when the car they were travelling by hit a truck parked roadside near Mallapura Gollarahatti near Chitradurga on Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Khaleel Ulla Sharief, 42, his wife Mallika Sharief, 37, of Tumakuru, Samsuddin Sheikh, 40 and his son Tabrej, 13 of Belagavi. Samsuddin Sheikh is Mallika Sharief’s brother, said Chitradurga police. The injured are Nargish, Rehan and Rahman. They were on the way to Tumakuru from Hospet. The car hit the truck parked roadside for repair near a mechanic shop. The car was completely damaged in the incident.

Dharmendra Kumar Meena, Superintendent of Police of Chitradurga, told The Hindu that the accident occurred around 7.30 a.m. The car travelling towards Bengaluru hit the truck that was parked outside the carriageway. “Four people have died, and three children who suffered injuries have been hospitalised”, he said.

