Four-day Yuva Dasara to be kicked off today

October 17, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MYSURU

A four-day-long Yuva Dasara programme featuring live concerts, song and dance sessions and fashion shows will be kicked off at Maharaja’s Grounds in the city on Wednesday.

After Kannada actor Shivarajkumar inaugurates the Yuva Dasara programme on Wednesday evening in the presence of Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, an entertainment programme titled Sandalwood night is scheduled to be held between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

On October 19, the second day of Yuva Dasara, live concerts will be staged by different teams led by Sanjith Hegde, Raghu Dixit and Shilpa Rao in the evening.

Fashion show by Palash Bidappa and live concerts by teams of All OK and Salim and Sulaiman besides dance performances by local artists will be staged in the evening of October 20.

On the final day of Yuva Dasara on October 21, a fashion show by Shachina Heggar’s team, a concert by Mohan Sisters, besides performances by Benny Dayal and others will be held before the curtains are drawn on the four-day event.

On Tuesday, a day before the start of Yuva Dasara programmes, Joint Director of Department of Tourism, Mysuru, M.K. Savitha, who is also the convener of the Yuva Dasara Sub-Committee, held a preliminary meeting on the Yuva Dasara programmes with officials and members of the sub-committee on the necessary arrangements to be made.

Later, the members of the sub-committee visited Maharaja’s Grounds and inspected the preparations underway for the Yuva Dasara programme.

