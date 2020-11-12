Four-day training in handling COVID-19 pandemic

12 November 2020 18:57 IST

Representatives from more than 25 districts successfully completed training at the Mysuru COVID-19 War Room on handling Apthamitra software and management of beds in hospitals for efficient management of the pandemic in their respective districts.

The four-day training that concluded on Thursday was attended by over 85 candidates who had been sent by their respective district authorities.

Ashok S.U., Nodal Officer, COVID-19 War Room, Mysuru, and Seethalakshmi, District AYUSH Officer, coordinated the training.

KAS officers Durgashree and Venkatalakshmi, Manosha and other resource persons took classes for the participants as part of the training which was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

At a function during the conclusion of the training, Additional Deputy Commissioner B.S. Manjunathaswamy was present.

The districts sent their representatives to Mysuru for training in appreciation of the COVID-19 War Room management here. Although the cases are steadily dropping, the districts have continued to combat the pandemic until the vaccine was found and making preparations that are essential to keep the pandemic under control.