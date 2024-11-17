ADVERTISEMENT

Four-day Krishi mela ends, sees over 12 lakh visitors

Published - November 17, 2024 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The event showcased agricltural innovations

A. Malvika Mahalaxmi

Demonstration fields, showcasing various techniques in growing plants, were set up for the four-day annual Krishi Mela here at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru.

Farmers and the public took part in Krishi Mela at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, on Sunday 17 November 2024. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The four-day Krishi Mela, organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences- Bangalore on the GKVK campus, drew to a close on Sunday, witnessing 12.46 lakh visitors and showcasing agricultural innovations. The mela saw a whopping ₹34.13 crore business.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was inaugurated on November 14, under the theme “Climate smart digital farming”. Around 700 stalls were set up this year, showcasing various agricultural and technological innovations. During the mela, the University released four new crop varieties of maize, cow pea, sunflower, and bajra.

Shalini Rajneesh, Chief Secretary of Karnataka, who was invited as the chief guest to the closing ceremony, said, “Krishi Mela serves as a model to the country. Farmers, who visit the mela, benefit mutually as they share and learn new information about agricultural techniques and varieties from other farmers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Our youth need to adopt digital technologies in agriculture and revolutionise the field. Foreign countries are lauding our modern agricultural practices because of the use of extensive information and technology in agriculture, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Over 140 awards were distributed to those who have achieved significant strides in agriculture at the State, district and taluk-levels. And, the Chief Secretary commended the recognition and honour that women received in this fair for engaging in agriculture.

Farmers, who attended the mela, said that they liked the value of information available here every year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shreya Dasari, a resident of Kolar, said, “Whenever I attend the mela, there is something to learn about new agricultural technologies. I also had the opportunity to learn some techniques that are adopted by other farmers for growing their crops. Krishi mela helps the faming community.“

A commerce student, who took part in the mela, said that he not only witnessed new technologies in agriculture, but also about fisheries and how to take care of a fish. He had bought a betta fish at the mela.

There were also some complaints from the public about the amenities available at the Krishi Mela. While some complained about not having proper water facilities in the washrooms, others said that the mobile network was very weak in the area, which made communication quite difficult.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US