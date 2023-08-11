Four-day jewellery exhibition begins in Hubballi

August 11, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A four-day jewellery exhibition showcasing gold, silver and diamond jewellery and rare scents has begun in Hubballi with Member of Legislative Assembly Mahesh Tenginakai formally inaugurating it on Friday.

The exhibition-cum-sale is being organised by a 150-year-old jewellery house C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers till August 14 at Hotel Dennisons in Hubballi.

Briefing presspersons about the speciality of the exhibition, Sricharan, Nishanth, Ranjita from the marketing section of the company said that along with display and sale of products of exceptional craftsmanship and designs, there will be special offers for jewellery lovers.

The exhibition has a distinctive range of collection of traditional and contemporary creations, with purest of gold and gems and finest of craftsmanship, they said.