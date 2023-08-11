HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four-day jewellery exhibition begins in Hubballi

August 11, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A four-day jewellery exhibition showcasing gold, silver and diamond jewellery and rare scents has begun in Hubballi with Member of Legislative Assembly Mahesh Tenginakai formally inaugurating it on Friday.

The exhibition-cum-sale is being organised by a 150-year-old jewellery house C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers till August 14 at Hotel Dennisons in Hubballi.

Briefing presspersons about the speciality of the exhibition, Sricharan, Nishanth, Ranjita from the marketing section of the company said that along with display and sale of products of exceptional craftsmanship and designs, there will be special offers for jewellery lovers.

The exhibition has a distinctive range of collection of traditional and contemporary creations, with purest of gold and gems and finest of craftsmanship, they said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.