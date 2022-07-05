Four-day holiday for schools

DC order applies to schools in Mudigere, Kalasa, Koppa, Sringeri, Kalasa, N.R.Pura, Chikkamagaluru taluks

DC order applies to schools in Mudigere, Kalasa, Koppa, Sringeri, Kalasa, N.R.Pura, Chikkamagaluru taluks

Chikkamgaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N.Ramesh has declared holiday for schools in Mudigere, Koppa, Sringeri, Kalasa, N.R.Pura and Chikkamagaluru taluks from July 6 to 9 in view of heavy rains. However, the holiday does not apply to schools of Ambale and Lakhya hoblis of Chikkamagaluru taluk.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Mr .Ramesh said the holiday applies to primary and high schools in the district. The Malnad taluks of the district have been receiving heavy rains for the past two days. Rivers Tunga, Bhadra and many streams are in spate. A schoolgirl accidentally fell into a stream near Chikkamagaluru on Monday while returning home from school.