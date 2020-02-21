Four-day fruit and flower exhibition in Dharwad

A four-day fruit and flower exhibition will begin on the Department of Horticulture premises here on Saturday.
Department of Horticulture Deputy Director Ramachandra Madival told presspersons here recently that different varieties of fruits, flowers, and saplings will be kept on display at this event.
A replica of the lingam and musical instruments made of flowers and an exhibition of some rare flowers and fruits grown by the farmers of the district will be the special feature of the event.
This apart, the visitors will get an opportunity to buy different varieties of honey at this event, he said.
Minister in charge of the district Jagadish Shettar will inaugurate the event at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The winners of the gardening competitions will be awarded prizes at the valedictory function to be held on February 24, he added.
