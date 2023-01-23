Four-day flower show in Shivamogga begins on Jan. 26

January 23, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Hassan

The Horticulture Department will conduct a four-day flower show at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Shivamogga beginning on January 26 to mark the Republic Day celebrations.

G.N. Prakash, Deputy Director of Horticulture, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, January 23, said Horticulture Department, Zilla Udyana Kala Sangha and district administration have jointly organised the flower show. The special attractions of the show would be a flower-portrait of actor Puneeth Rajkumar, replicas of Shivamogga airport, Shivamogga Smart City among others.

The show also includes exhibition of farm products of the district. The department will conduct competitions for participants. Besides that the best gardens maintained by schools, individual families, anganwadi, government offices will be identified, he said.

The entry fee for adults has been fixed at ₹10 and for children it is ₹5. The schoolchildren accompanied by teachers will get free entry, the officer said.

Zilla Udyana Kala Sangha president Haralenne Siddappa and others were present at the press conference.