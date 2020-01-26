Four-day film festival begins

A four-day festival of films, directed by Salagame Nanjundegowda, began here on Sunday.
J.C.Madhuswamy, Minister for Law, who took part in the inaugural ceremony, said Mr. Nanjundegowda made films with a message to society.
Actor J.K. Srinivasa Murthy inaugurated the festival.
Salagame Nanjundegowda, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy chairman Sunil Puranik, director Rajendra Singh Babu, actor Ramesh Bhat, Hassan DC R. Girish, SP Ram Nivas Sepat, ZP CEO B.A. Paramesh, and others were present.
The films will be screened at SBG theatre from January 27 to 29.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.