Four-day film festival begins

A four-day festival of films, directed by Salagame Nanjundegowda, began here on Sunday.

J.C.Madhuswamy, Minister for Law, who took part in the inaugural ceremony, said Mr. Nanjundegowda made films with a message to society.

Actor J.K. Srinivasa Murthy inaugurated the festival.

Salagame Nanjundegowda, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy chairman Sunil Puranik, director Rajendra Singh Babu, actor Ramesh Bhat, Hassan DC R. Girish, SP Ram Nivas Sepat, ZP CEO B.A. Paramesh, and others were present.

The films will be screened at SBG theatre from January 27 to 29.

