Four-day Dasara in Chamarajanagar

This year’s Dasara in Chamarajnagar will be celebrated for four days with a variety of programmes starting September 28.

Ahead of the celebrations, Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal told officers at a meeting on Thursday to start the preparations for organising the festivities, and collected details on the responsibilities given to the officials heading the committees constituted for overseeing the arrangements and programmes.

One of the main attractions is illumination and the Deputy Commissioner told the officer to ensure attractive lighting arrangements in circles, temples, main roads, and other key locations.

The main cultural events would take place outside Sri Chamarajeshwara Temple and a stage would be put up for hosting the cultural events. Also, the events will also be held at Dr. Rajkumar Auditorium and J.H. Patel Auditorium.

She told the officers to take precautions in view of rains and ensure that waterlogging does not take place at the venues.

Hygiene has to be of importance besides parking and smooth traffic movement. Raitha Dasara, Mahila Dasara, Marathon, Heritage Walk are among the events planned, she said.