Four-day Dasara in Chamarajanagar

Special Correspondent MYSURU
September 08, 2022 20:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s Dasara in Chamarajnagar will be celebrated for four days with a variety of programmes starting September 28.

Ahead of the celebrations, Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal told officers at a meeting on Thursday to start the preparations for organising the festivities, and collected details on the responsibilities given to the officials heading the committees constituted for overseeing the arrangements and programmes.

One of the main attractions is illumination and the Deputy Commissioner told the officer to ensure attractive lighting arrangements in circles, temples, main roads, and other key locations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The main cultural events would take place outside Sri Chamarajeshwara Temple and a stage would be put up for hosting the cultural events. Also, the events will also be held at Dr. Rajkumar Auditorium and J.H. Patel Auditorium.

She told the officers to take precautions in view of rains and ensure that waterlogging does not take place at the venues.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Hygiene has to be of importance besides parking and smooth traffic movement. Raitha Dasara, Mahila Dasara, Marathon, Heritage Walk are among the events planned, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app