Four-day agricultural, horticultural exhibition begins in Shivamogga

The exhibition comprises stalls of various companies, institutes and departments to educate farmers on recent advances in agriculture and technology that helps farming

Updated - October 18, 2024 09:41 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Mallikarjun Murugharajendra Swamy of Murugha Mutt inaugurated the Krishi Mela organised by the Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences in Shivamogga on Friday. People's representatives and university authorities were present.

Mallikarjun Murugharajendra Swamy of Murugha Mutt inaugurated the Krishi Mela organised by the Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences in Shivamogga on Friday. People’s representatives and university authorities were present. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The four-day Krishi-Thotagarike Mela — agricultural and horticultural exhibition — organised by Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences of Shivamogga began at the Agricultural College at Navile village on the outskirts of the city on Friday.

Around 250 agri-based companies, institutions, agri-entrepreneurs, government departments, and non-governmental organisations have put up stalls on the campus. The university has stalls to educate visiting farmers on the different varieties of areca, black pepper, paddy, banana, ragi, and many such crops.

As the stalls were opened around 11 a.m., hundreds of farmers from different parts of the district and outside were seen entering the exhibition. Many of them interacted with experts at each stall, enquired about recent advances in the cultivation of agricultural and horticultural crops, and showed curiosity about technological intervention to enhance production and value addition of products.

The College of Horticulture at Mudigere has developed value-added products of jackfuit. Researchers exhibited 'holige' made of jackfruit at Krishi Mela in Shivamogga on Friday.

The College of Horticulture at Mudigere has developed value-added products of jackfuit. Researchers exhibited ‘holige’ made of jackfruit at Krishi Mela in Shivamogga on Friday. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

Researchers at the College of Horticulture at Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district exhibited value-added products of jackfruit. The products included jackfruit biscuits and holige (sweet flatbread). Y. Kantaraj, assistant professor, said the college was ready to share the technology with farmers who were ready to take up production on a commercial scale.

The Areca Research Centre of the university exhibited 14 varieties of areca and 20 varieties of black pepper. The centre also exhibited a model areca farm and processing unit. The staff displayed posters that educated farmers on tackling diseases affecting the areca farms.

The Areca Research Centre of Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences exhibited a model of areca farm and processing unit at the Krishi Mela organised by the university in Shivamogga on Friday.

The Areca Research Centre of Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences exhibited a model of areca farm and processing unit at the Krishi Mela organised by the university in Shivamogga on Friday. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

People’s representatives and university authorities took part in the formal inauguration of the exhibition. Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna, addressing the gathering, expressed concern over the increase in the area of areca cultivation. “People who once grew paddy have shifted to areca. I am not opposed to areca cultivation but this trend may affect the production of essential food products in the future,” he said.

The MLA stressed the need to find out a treatment for diseases such as leaf-spot disease and fruit rot affecting areca cultivation. “The State government should seek the cooperation of the Central government to conduct research and find out treatment,” he added.

Former Minister Araga Jnanendra said farmers played a prominent role in the development of the nation. The research in the field of agriculture should help farmers increase production with low investment. Similarly, farmers expected researchers to find out treatment for the diseases affecting their crops.

MLC Balkis Banu, Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation chairman Ravi Kumar, MLA Sharada Puryanaik, Vice-Chancellor R.C. Jagadish and others were present. The exhibition will conclude on October 21.

Published - October 18, 2024 09:37 pm IST

Agriculture / agricultural research and technology

