Hassan reported 289 fresh cases of COVID-19 and four deaths due to the infection on Sunday. With that, the number of cases increased to 1,01,175. The toll rose to 1,197. Of the dead, one each was from Arsikere, Belur, Hassan and Holenarasipur taluks. So far, 96,168 people have recovered from the infection. As many as 3,810 people are undergoing treatment. Among them, 100 are in intensive care units. Of the fresh cases, 62 are from Arkalgud, 46 from Hassan, 38 from Sakleshpur, 37 from Channarayapatna, 31 from Holenarasipur 25 from Alur, 24 from Arsikere, 22 from Belur and four are from outside the district.
Four COVID-19 deaths
June 27, 2021 21:41 IST
