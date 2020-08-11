Four COVID-19 deaths in Ballari

KALABURAGI

11 August 2020 23:25 IST

Ballari district on Tuesday reported four COVID-19 deaths taking the toll to 122. There were 736 new cases, taking the total number of such cases to 5,387.

Koppal district reported three deaths and 169 new cases. The district now has 1,338 such cases and 42 deaths, in all.

Bidar district reported two deaths and 73 new cases. With this, the toll went up to 100 and the number of such cases to 843.

Kalaburagi reported 156 new cases and one death. So far, the district has reported 2,559 COVID-19 positive cases and 142 deaths.