Karnataka

Four COVID-19 deaths in Ballari

Ballari district on Tuesday reported four COVID-19 deaths taking the toll to 122. There were 736 new cases, taking the total number of such cases to 5,387.

Koppal district reported three deaths and 169 new cases. The district now has 1,338 such cases and 42 deaths, in all.

Bidar district reported two deaths and 73 new cases. With this, the toll went up to 100 and the number of such cases to 843.

Kalaburagi reported 156 new cases and one death. So far, the district has reported 2,559 COVID-19 positive cases and 142 deaths.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2020 11:26:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/four-covid-19-deaths-in-ballari/article32329696.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story