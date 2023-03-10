ADVERTISEMENT

Four convicted for murder

March 10, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A Shivamogga court, on Friday, convicted three people of murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment, besides levying a penalty of ₹23,500 each.

The convicted are Kumar Naik, 36, Phirya Naik, 38, Chinna Naik, 32, of Holebenahalli in Shivamogga taluk and Madhu, 19, of Mussenal in Shivamogga taluk.

They murdered Mahesh Naik, 40, on May 5, 2017, following a dispute over contesting for gram panchayat elections. Mahesh’s wife had filed a complaint with Shivamogga Rural Police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The then CPI of Shivamogga Rural R.V. Gangadharappa conducted the investigation and filed the charge-sheet with the court. B.R. Pallavi, the second additional District and Session judge, pronounced the judgment. Government advocate Pushpa represented the prosecution.

If the convicts fail to pay the penalty, they have to undergo simple imprisonment for three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US