Four convicted for murder

March 10, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Hassan

A Shivamogga court, on Friday, convicted three people of murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment, besides levying a penalty of ₹23,500 each.

The convicted are Kumar Naik, 36, Phirya Naik, 38, Chinna Naik, 32, of Holebenahalli in Shivamogga taluk and Madhu, 19, of Mussenal in Shivamogga taluk.

They murdered Mahesh Naik, 40, on May 5, 2017, following a dispute over contesting for gram panchayat elections. Mahesh’s wife had filed a complaint with Shivamogga Rural Police.

The then CPI of Shivamogga Rural R.V. Gangadharappa conducted the investigation and filed the charge-sheet with the court. B.R. Pallavi, the second additional District and Session judge, pronounced the judgment. Government advocate Pushpa represented the prosecution.

If the convicts fail to pay the penalty, they have to undergo simple imprisonment for three years.