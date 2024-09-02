Four convicted by Tirthahalli court for hunting spotted deer

A Tirthahalli court convicted four persons accused of hunting a spotted deer and sentenced them to three years rigorous imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹10,000 each.

Prakash, 38, Harish, 34, and Ambarish, 35, of Makkibailu in Tirtahalli taluk and Dayanand of Singanabidare of Tirthahalli taluk were arrested by Sakreabilu Wildlife Range officials on August 2, 2018 on charges of hunting spotted deer. During a night patrol the wildlife officials stopped a vehicle on Talale-Shedgar Road in Sakrebailu range and discovered spotted deer meat. The staff seized the car and meat.

Assistant Conservator of Forest of Shivamogga Wildlife Division conducted the investigation and filed the charge-sheet. The first additional civil judge and JMFC of Tirthahalli pronounced the judgement on August 27.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.