ADVERTISEMENT

Four convicted by Tirthahalli court for hunting spotted deer

Published - September 02, 2024 08:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Tirthahalli court convicted four persons accused of hunting a spotted deer and sentenced them to three years rigorous imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹10,000 each.

Prakash, 38, Harish, 34, and Ambarish, 35, of Makkibailu in Tirtahalli taluk and Dayanand of Singanabidare of Tirthahalli taluk were arrested by Sakreabilu Wildlife Range officials on August 2, 2018 on charges of hunting spotted deer. During a night patrol the wildlife officials stopped a vehicle on Talale-Shedgar Road in Sakrebailu range and discovered spotted deer meat. The staff seized the car and meat.

Assistant Conservator of Forest of Shivamogga Wildlife Division conducted the investigation and filed the charge-sheet. The first additional civil judge and JMFC of Tirthahalli pronounced the judgement on August 27.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US