Four convicted by Tirthahalli court for hunting spotted deer

Published - September 02, 2024 08:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Tirthahalli court convicted four persons accused of hunting a spotted deer and sentenced them to three years rigorous imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹10,000 each.

Prakash, 38, Harish, 34, and Ambarish, 35, of Makkibailu in Tirtahalli taluk and Dayanand of Singanabidare of Tirthahalli taluk were arrested by Sakreabilu Wildlife Range officials on August 2, 2018 on charges of hunting spotted deer. During a night patrol the wildlife officials stopped a vehicle on Talale-Shedgar Road in Sakrebailu range and discovered spotted deer meat. The staff seized the car and meat.

Assistant Conservator of Forest of Shivamogga Wildlife Division conducted the investigation and filed the charge-sheet. The first additional civil judge and JMFC of Tirthahalli pronounced the judgement on August 27.

