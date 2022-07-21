Four construction labourers killed as shed collapses in rain

A part of the 8-feet high warehouse compound adjacent to the construction site collapsed on the house, burying the labourers

Four construction labourers were killed and four others injured when the shed they were staying in collapsed on them due to heavy rain at Anugondanahalli industrial area in Hoskote in the wee hours of Thursday.

The victims were living with nine other labourers in makeshift houses at the under-construction residential apartment complex site. Due to heavy rain that started lashing the city on Thursday night, a part of the 8-feet high warehouse compound adjacent to the construction site collapsed on the house, burying the labourers under the sheets and boulders. The rain water gushing into the area made it difficult for them to escape . However, one of the them was saved by other labourers who rushed to the rescue.

The deceased have been identified as Manoj Kumar Sadai, 35, Ramkumar Sadai, 25, Nitish Kumar Sadai, 22 from Madhubani district of Bihar. The injured Sunil Mandal, 29, Shambu Mandal, 28, Dileep, 25 and Durgesh have been admitted to Vydehi hospital in Whitefield.

Senior police officers led by Superintendent of Police Kona Vamsi Krishna visited the spot to supervise the investigations. Based on the complaint, a case of death due to negligence has been registered against the owner of the site and the godown for further investigation.