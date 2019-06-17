Four complaints registered against IMA in Vijayapura

The multi-crore IMA scheme of Bengaluru is seeing victims even in Vijayapura city as people cheated by the company have filed cases against it here.

Cases were registered here after Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam opened a separate counter for the same in the city. So far, four cases have been filed.

Murtuzasab Kuntoji, of Badikaman area, had invested over ₹4 lakh in the company in his wife’s name. He had reportedly made investments from December 11, 2017. He said that till March this year, he was receiving monthly returns of ₹4,000 but later received no return for his investment.

Similarly, Sayed Mukhtar Jagirdar invested ₹8 lakh, Sayeeda Salma invested ₹6 six lakh and another family member had invested money.

Based on the complaints, cases under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC have been filed against the IMA. It is believed that more people of the district might have been cheated and more cases will possibly be registered in the coming days.

The SP has asked people to directly visit Gandhi Chowk police station and register their complaints.