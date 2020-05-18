Four children discharged after they test negative

It was a very different day for nurses and other staff of the district designated COVID-19 hospital in Belagavi on Sunday.

They were all very happy that four children, one aged 10, the second aged nine and two others aged eight, were discharged after they tested negative for the pandemic twice.

They clapped as the children, who had tested positive earlier, walked out with their parents.

They had tested positive after they came in contact with their parents and other relatives. All the four children had not shown any symptoms at all.

The children are from Sankeshwar, Hire Bagewadi and Kudchi.

One of the patients discharged is a woman from Belagavi city.

Patient number 298, a 50-year-old male from Kudchi who had been readmitted after doctors suspected relapse of infection, was discharged too, after he tested negative twice. He had tested positive, after testing negative in the fourth week of his isolation period.