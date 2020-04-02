Four charged with hunting sambar deer

The Forest Department has registered a case against four people on the charge of hunting a sambar deer at Emmedoddi village in Kadur taluk on Tuesday.

The officers, in a raid, seized a four-wheeler, 80 kg meat of the animal and a weighing machine. However, the accused had left the place before the officers could reach the spot. The department has listed Shantha Kumar, Deenu, Anand and Yogesh as the accused in the case. It is said that the gang had been involved in similar activities over the past few days. They used to hunt wild animals and sell the meat.

The case has been under the relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. DCF N.H. Jagannath, ACF Muddanna, RFO Phalakshappa were involved in the operation.