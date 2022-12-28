HamberMenu
Four cell phones, ₹1.62 lakh cash recovered in surprise raid on Kalaburagi Central prison

December 28, 2022 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI 

In a surprise raid carried out by a team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Adduru Srinivasalu on the high-security Kalaburagi Central Prison on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday morning, four cell phones and cash worth ₹1.62 lakh was recovered from jail inmates..

The surprise raid comprised of more than 100 police personnel. The personnel reported at the Police Commissionerate Office at 4.00 a.m. on Wednesday where Mr. Srinivasalu detailed them about the raid before reaching the prison at 5.00 a.m. The raid began at around 5.30 a.m. and continued till 9.00 a.m.

Mr. Srinivasalu said that the raid was conducted to break the network of illegal activities of undertrials and convicts who become active during polls and operate from behind bars.

All the eight barracks, including a female barrack, were searched. The police entered each barrack and frisked each inmate, he said.

