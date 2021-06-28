Four brothers washed away in the Krishna

Belagavi

28 June 2021 19:45 IST

Four brothers died when they accidentally drowned in the Krishna in Halyal village near Athani in Belagavi district on Monday.

Parasappa Gopal Banasode (42), Sadashiv Gopal Banasode (36), Dhareppa Gopal Banasode (25) and Shankar Gopal Banasode (23) were washed away after they came to the river bank to wash utensils and boxes, to prepare for the village fair next week.

The police said that Parasappa Banasode slipped into the river while washing clothes. His brothers tried to rescue him, but they too were washed away.

Advertising

Advertising

A case has been registered in the Athani Police Station.

An NDRF team was rushed to the spot. It was making efforts to retrieve the bodies with the help of police, local fishermen and swimmers.

Tahsildar Dundappa Komar and Deputy Superintendent of Police S.V. Girish are camping in the village.