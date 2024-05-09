ADVERTISEMENT

Four books to be released in Belagavi on Sunday

Published - May 09, 2024 08:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

As many as four books of senior journalist L.S. Shastri will be released in Belagavi on Sunday.

The Zilla Chutuku Sahitya Parishad will release the books at the Kannada Sahitya Bhavan at 10 a.m.

The four books to be released are Nagemalliyara Nadinalli, Madhyama Darshana, Kannada Marathi Snehasetu K.S. Hegde and Kannadada Bhagya.

Critics Ashoka Narode, Rajendra Patil, P.G. Kempannavar and Mamata Shankar will speak about the books.

C.K. Jorapur, R.B. Katti, Basavaraja Gargi, Madhukar Gundenatti and others will be present.

