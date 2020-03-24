Four booked on kidnap and rape charge; two accused caught and two absconding

The staff of Women Police Station in Yadgir have booked four persons in connection with a case of alleged kidnap and rape of a student of Second PU and caught two of the accused on Monday, according to a press release. The police said that the accused also issued a life threat to the vicitm.

According to FIR, the victim (19) came to a private college to appear for the Second PU exam on Saturday but was kidnapped by Mahesh and Anil Kumar after the exam and allegedly raped her by them. These two threatened to kill her also. On Sunday, Rajanna, father of the accused Mahesh, and Devindrappa, father of Anil Kumar, took her to her house in a car and also threatened to kill her if she revealed the the incident to anyone. But, unable to bear the insult and sexual abuse, the victim consumed a paint at her house and died on the way to Kalaburagi for treatment, the FIR said, quoting the complainant as saying.

The police registered a case under Sections 363, 376, 376 (a), 376 (d), 306, 109, 506 r/w 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and caught Rajanna and Devindrappa. Mahesh and Anil Kumar are absconding, the police said.