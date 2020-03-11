Four booked in boiler-blast case

YADGIR

11 March 2020 19:50 IST

A case has booked against four persons in connection with an incident of a boiler bursting at Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial Area at Kadechur in Yadgir district on Tuesday.

Saidapur Police have booked the case against the four, including the owner of the industrial unit.

Pursuant to a complaint lodged by Imtiyaz, one of the relatives of an injured person, the police registered the case under Sections 287, 337 and 338 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Bharatgouda, Siraj Patel, Shivakumar and Raj Shekhar, who is said to have taken the unit on lease from Bharatgouda, and launched further inquiry.

In Tuesday’s incident, eight workers suffered severe burns and were shifted to Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences where they were provided preliminary treatment and referred to Hyderabad for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the condition of the four of the injured is still critical, sources said.

The incident occurred when the workers were trying to open the cap of the boiler and suffered burns after the cap burst out suddenly splashing oil on them, the sources added.