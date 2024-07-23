Four booked for cheating investors in Raichur

The Cybercrime, Economic Offences and Narcotic (CEN) Police in Raichur registered a case on Monday against three people from a private company, Darvesh Group, located opposite the Raichur Institue of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Raichur and another man in connection with offences of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

A First Information Report (FIR) names the accused people as Mohammad Hussain Shuja, Syed Wasim, Syed Miskin and Bablu.

Complainant Chandru has said that Mohammad Shuja, Syed Wasim and Syed Miskin failed to pay returns/profit over the money that he and his brother, Venkatesh, invested in the company Darvesh Group.

The FIR, quoting the complainant as saying, further said that the fourth accused, Bablu, introduced the first three accused to the complainant and his brother and lured them to investing money in the company.

Thereafter, the complainant and his brother invested ₹9.50 lakh in the company. Chandru said that along with them the general public also invested crores of rupees in the company. He added that the accused people did not pay them returns/profit over the money they all invested.

The CEN Police have registered a case under Section 21(1)(2)(3) of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act 2019 and Sections 406, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah has in a release said that the police are investigating the case.

He said that people aggrieved by the company can now approach the CEN Police and lodge complaints if they have not been paid returns/profit and cheated by the accused people.