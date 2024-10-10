Four booked for alleged misuse of MPLADS funds in Bengaluru

The Halasuru Gate police have registered an FIR against four people, including the president of a religious institution, for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) and other sources.

The complaint was filed on Tuesday by 61-year-old social worker Alam Pasha, who has accused G.A. Bava, president and administrator of the Hazarath Hameed Shah (RA), Hazrath Muhib Shah Khadri institution, and its Joint Secretary Syed Rasheed Ahmed. Mr. Pasha has also implicated Ziaullah Sharif, former president of the Central Muslim Association of Karnataka, and Javed Patel, vice president of the same association, for allegedly misusing funds. The institution is governed under the Waqf Board, according to the complainant.

Police said according to the complaint, between 2018 and 2024, ₹1.73 lakh from MPLADS was allegedly diverted by Mr. Bava, Mr. Ahmed, and others for personal gain. The FIR also states that in 2023, Mr. Rasheed Ahmed misused a cheque worth ₹38.28 lakh. Furthermore, Mr. Pasha alleged that Mr. Bava and his associates misappropriated ₹3.29 lakh from the Employee Provident Fund (EPF). Mr. Sharif and Mr. Patel allegedly misused an additional ₹2.65 crore.

Police have filed a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and an investigation is currently underway.