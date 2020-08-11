Four booked after history-sheeter is murdered

The police on Tuesday booked four people in connection with a murder case in Parameshpalli village in Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district.
According to sources, history-sheeter Mohammad Haneef (34) of Chinnakar village was murdered by Gulam Rasool and three of his associates following a quarrel over petty reasons during a marriage ceremony at Parameshpalli on Monday.
The Gurmitkal Police have registered a case under Sections 123, 302, 504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code against Gulam Rasool, Irfan, Mohammad Imran and Haroon.
Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, who visited the spot, told media persons that investigation is under way.
“The police are going through the facts that led to the crime,” he said and added that Haneef was involved in several crimes.
