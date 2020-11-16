Four bodies found

A woman and her three children plunged into the Harangi canal near Torenuru in Kodagu district on Saturday. The bodies were found in Konanuru police station limits in Hassan district later in the day.

They have been identified as Channamma, 34, Vijay, 6, Vinay, 4, and Deeksha, 3. Channamma was a resident of Inahalli Kurubarahatti in Chitradurga taluk. She and her husband, Devaraju, had gone to Kodagu district to work on a ginger farm, recently.

According to the police, Channamma called her brother before taking the extreme step. She complained that she had become dejected because of her husband’s continuous torture. Devaraju, who was addicted to alcohol, allegedly used to beat her daily and hardly took care of the family.

The Konanuru police with the help of Kushalnagar police retrieved the bodies on Saturday.

The Konanuru police have registered a case and taken Devaraju into custody. The bodies were handed over to the relatives of Channamma after post-mortem.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)