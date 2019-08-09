Four BJP teams to tour flood-hit areas

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is in a fix due to the delay in expansion of his Ministry, has constituted four teams of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to assess the flood situation in different parts of the State. Barring two, members of all the teams are legislators.

The 76-year-old Mr. Yediyurappa, who has been running a one-man ministry for the last two weeks, has formed the teams to ensure the presence of political leadership at different regions gripped by floods or reeling under rain fury.

Of the four teams, the team which will tour Belagavi, Chikkodi and Bagalkot, is headed by him and comprises of Minister for State for Railways Suresh Angadi among others.

A team led by former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar is in-charge of the situation in Dharwad, Haveri, and Uttara Kannada districts, while another team headed by K.S. Eshwarappa will assess the situation in Shivamogga, Kodagu, and Hassan.

The districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Chikkamagaluru will be assessed by a team led by MP Shobha Karandlaje.

The teams already commenced their tour of the flood-hit areas on Thursday and will continue their tours till Saturday. They are expected to submit a report to Mr. Yediyurappa after the completion of their tours.

Interestingly, some of the members of these teams are potential ministerial candidates.

Meanwhile, Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda has said in a communique that he would visit some of the flood-hit areas on Friday. He has also appealed to those in distress to bring their problems to his notice through his Facebook page and assured that he would forward their issues to the authorities concerned.