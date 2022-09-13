Four Bills tabled in Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

Four Bills, including the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, were tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (Amendment) Bill that seeks to replace an ordinance in this regard would provide for treating offences under this Act as cognisable and non-bailable.

The Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill that seeks to replace the ordinance promulgated earlier seeks to extend the cut off date by one year to apply for regularisation of unauthorised cultivation of government land.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, which too seeks to replace an ordinance in this regard, proposes to exempt villages from taking approval for building plans from the Department of Town and Country Planning.

The Karnataka Silkworm Seed, Cocoon and Silk Yarn (Regulation of Production, Supply, Distribution and Sale) (Amendment Bill) seeks to provide for all transactions involving the sale or purchase of cocoons in a cocoon market by open auction or by e-auction. It also seeks to provide for making payment of in cash or through ECS or RTGS or NEFT mode.