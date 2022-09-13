Four Bills tabled in Assembly

Special Correspondent BENGALURU
September 13, 2022 21:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Four Bills, including the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, were tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (Amendment) Bill that seeks to replace an ordinance in this regard would provide for treating offences under this Act as cognisable and non-bailable.

The Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill that seeks to replace the ordinance promulgated earlier seeks to extend the cut off date by one year to apply for regularisation of unauthorised cultivation of government land.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, which too seeks to replace an ordinance in this regard, proposes to exempt villages from taking approval for building plans from the Department of Town and Country Planning.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Karnataka Silkworm Seed, Cocoon and Silk Yarn (Regulation of Production, Supply, Distribution and Sale) (Amendment Bill) seeks to provide for all transactions involving the sale or purchase of cocoons in a cocoon market by open auction or by e-auction. It also seeks to provide for making payment of in cash or through ECS or RTGS or NEFT mode.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app