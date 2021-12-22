Four Bills adopted in Assembly

Belagavi

22 December 2021 02:34 IST

The Legislative Assembly on Tuesday adopted four Bills, including the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Second Amendment) Bill that seeks to ensure transparency and equitable opportunities in transfers of principals or lecturers of PU colleges.

The Bill piloted by Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh also seeks to ensure availability of lecturers in rural areas, among others.

The Karnataka Municipal Corporations and Certain Other Law (Second Amendment) Bill, which provides for fixing a separate rate of property tax to be levied for industrial buildings in corporations and other urban local bodies as per the State Budget’s promise to encourage establishment of industries in the State, was also adopted by the Assembly.

Advertising

Advertising

The House also adopted the Karnataka State Ayush University Bill that seeks to establish the Karnataka State Ayush University with headquarters in Shivamogga. Another Bill seeking to name the University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences–Shivamogga after Keladi Shivappa Nayaka was also adopted.