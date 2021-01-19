Four arrested over murder of KPTCL worker

Hassan

19 January 2021 00:47 IST

The Hassan police have arrested four people in connection with the murder of an employee of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL), which came to light on Saturday. The accused include the victim’s brother-in-law.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, at a press conference in Hassan on Monday, said the accused shot Santhosh, junior assistant with the KPTCL, after inviting him to a party near Huvinahalli Kaval last Friday. The accused are Anukul, 41, of Madikeri, Sudin Kumar, 30, of Alur taluk, Suresh, 36, and Sathish H.B. of Madikeri. Kumar is the brother-in-law of Santhosh and is allegedly the one who hatched the conspiracy for the murder.

Santhosh, who had got a job with the KPTCL on compensatory grounds after his father died while he was in service, married Jayashree about 13 years ago. In recent years, Santhosh was addicted to alcohol and he had been on unauthorised leave from work. He used to get drunk and mistreat his wife at home often. Jayashree’s family members were upset with his behaviour. Fed up with his conduct, Kumar is believed to have consulted his friends to murder him, the SP said.

Anukul, who possessed a revolver, fired eight rounds at Santhosh, killing him on the spot. The police traced the accused in Madikeri on Sunday and recovered one revolver, 29 live bullets, and a four-wheeler from them.