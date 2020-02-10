Four arrested on the charge ofrobbery, stealing foodgrains

Kalaburagi Police on Monday said that they arrested four persons involved in robbery and also stealing foodgrains from dall mills.

The police have arrested Eshwar Malakappa Kalnoor, Shivakumar R. Hulikar, Chandrakant N. Doni and Ravikumar K. Kamble, all residents of Uploan village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi, and recovered three bags of red gram, 50 grams of silver and ₹ 47,480 in cash from them.

The police, on a tip-off, arrested them on Humnabad-Kalaburagi Road on Saturday evening.

During interrogation, the four confessed that they waylaid some people on Syed Chincholi Road and robbed them of ₹ 21,500 in cash and a mobile phone.

They also stole foodgrains from dall mills near Belur Cross and also conductor wires from electricity poles on February 4, the police quoted them as saying.

The four have now been sent to judicial custody.