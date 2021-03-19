Four arrested on murder charge

A woman, her lover and two other persons were arrested for allegedly killing the woman’s husband on the outskirts of Nimbarga village near Station Ganagapur and Pattan Cross in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.
The accused have been identified as Chandrakala Ravi Neloor, her lover Huchappa S. Basarigid, Ladappa M. Udyakumar and Basavaraj S. Singhe. All the four members hatched a plan and killed Ravi Neloor (35) on February 16.
According to the police, Chandrakala Neloor was having an illicit relationship with Huchappa Basarigid. When Ravi Neloor opposed their relationship, they hatched a conspiracy to kill him.
The Nimbarga Police registered a suspicious death case following a complaint lodged by Chandrakala Neloor.
However, during interrogation, they confessed to the crime.
