Karnataka

Four arrested on murder charge

A woman, her lover and two other persons were arrested for allegedly killing the woman’s husband on the outskirts of Nimbarga village near Station Ganagapur and Pattan Cross in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Chandrakala Ravi Neloor, her lover Huchappa S. Basarigid, Ladappa M. Udyakumar and Basavaraj S. Singhe. All the four members hatched a plan and killed Ravi Neloor (35) on February 16.

According to the police, Chandrakala Neloor was having an illicit relationship with Huchappa Basarigid. When Ravi Neloor opposed their relationship, they hatched a conspiracy to kill him.

The Nimbarga Police registered a suspicious death case following a complaint lodged by Chandrakala Neloor.

However, during interrogation, they confessed to the crime.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2021 12:08:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/four-arrested-on-murder-charge/article34103136.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY