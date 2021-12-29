Four arrested in Nandini ghee adulteration racket case

Special probe team formed; more arrests not ruled out

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the Nandini ghee adulteration racket, which was busted in Mysuru recently.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Superintendent of Mysuru district police R. Chetan said police had taken the case seriously as it involved public health and assured to complete the probe at the earliest and submit a charge-sheet to the court.

He also pointed out that a special team had been constituted for the investigation into the case and did not rule out more arrests as the probe progressed. “We have just started the investigation. We will have to question the operators of the racket and the persons, who were marketing the product. The investigation will also try to find out who were the final recipients of the product,” he said.

Mr. Chethan said the racket had begun in Hosahundi about two months ago. A total of 10 tonnes of ghee, including adulterants like vegetable cooking oil, flavouring and coloring agents, besides original Nandini brand ghee had been recovered from the godown in Hosahundi, which was raided on December 16 by activists of a human rights organisations before police took up the case and the officials of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) seized the material and sent it to the laboratory.

Though the names of the accused was not divulged, Mr. Chethan said they have been residing in Mysuru for a long time.

The police will also investigate the role of the land owner, who had rented out the place in Hosahundi, where the adulteration racket was busted. To questions, Mr Chethan said the investigation so far showed that there is no role of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) employees in the racket.

It may be mentioned here that racket had caused widespread concern among the public, particularly the consumers of Nandini products. Soon after the racket came to light, the Mysuru District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Societies’ Union Limited (MYMUL) had also announced the setting up of a vigilance squad to counter the distribution of fake dairy products that were misusing the brand name of Nandini.