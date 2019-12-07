Four arrested in honeytrap case in Vijayapura

In an alleged case of honeytrapping, the district police have arrested four persons, including a woman, for allegedly trying to extort money from a local jewellery shop owner.

The arrested persons are Danamma Hiremath, Sudhir Ghattennavar, Ravi Karjol and Mallikarjun Muragandi. At a press conference on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam explained the modus operandi of the accused. He said that a few days ago, Danamma visited the jewellery shop to get a ring prepared of the gold she carried. She handed over a small quantity of gold and gave her contact number to the owner. After going through the gold, the owner found that the woman had not given real gold but some material resembling the metal. He subsequently contacted the woman to tell her that it was not gold and asked her to either take it back or bring real gold to make a ring out of.

“During the conversation, the woman allegedly spoke in a manner that perhaps lured the owner. She even invited him to her house to hand over the item. The owner went to the address given to him. When he arrived, the woman allegedly spoke smoothly and then, on the pretext of showing him around the house, took him to her bedroom. There, some four men overpowered the man, stripped him and took some pictures,” Mr. Nikam said.

Later, they blackmailed him and demanded ₹25 lakh. They threatened to release the pictures on social media if he failed to give the money. The man, fearing social stigma, paid ₹15 lakh. However, the accused demanded more money and the victim, who decided not pay anything more, filed a complaint with the police. Following this, the police arrested the accused.