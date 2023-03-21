Four arrested in Hassan in connection with murder

March 21, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Hassan

Hassan police, on Monday, arrested four people on charges of murdering a 20-year-old youth. The arrested are Rohan Gowda, 24, Prajwal J.S., 23, Prajwal C.N, 24, and Sudarshan, 25. All are residents of Gavenahalli on the outskirts of Hassan city.

The accused allegedly murdered Sumanth, 20, a resident of Hunasinakere in the city, on Friday night (March 17). According to the police, Sumanth was riding his bike in a dangerous manner near the Gavenahalli bypass on Friday evening. The accused stopped him, objecting to the way he was riding the bike.

This led to a heated argument between the accused and victim. Later, they allegedly hit Sumanth with a knife and murdered him. Sumanth’s father, Ningaraj, had filed a complaint with Hassan Extension Police on March 18.

