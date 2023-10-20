Four arrested in connection with shop thefts at Nanjangud and T. Narsipur

October 20, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Nanjangud police have arrested four persons for allegedly breaking into shops in Nanjangud and T. Narsipur near here and committing theft of cash and other items.

A team of police personnel from the Nanjangud Town Police station led by its inspector B. Basavaraj during its routine rounds grew suspicious about four persons seated in parked car around 3.30 a.m. in the wee hours of October 18.

When the vehicle was checked, the police found a machete, battery operated cutter, iron wire, screw driver, cutting plier, a hockey stick, and a mobile phone in a bag kept in the car’s storage.

The accused, who were planned to commit robbery, have been accused of committing theft at four shops in Nanjangud and T. Narispura during the last few months.

The police said the accused were behind the burglary reported at a provision store on Citizen school road in Nanjangud on the night of October 3 when ₹80,000 worth of rice and other grocery items were stolen.

The accused were also responsible for theft reported on the night of September 25 at the provision store on Link road in T. Narsipura town where the lock was broken and grocery items and cigarette packets were stolen, police said.

Similiarly, the accused were behind the burglary reported at Nandini parlour in Bannur in T. Narsipura taluk on June 5. They had allegedly broken open the lock and stolen packets of ghee and other eatables, besides ₹ 15,000 in cash, police said.

The police said the four accused were also allegedly responsible for breaking open the lock of the plantain stall on market road in Nanjangud town on May 17 and stealing ₹2 lakh cash.

Cases with regard to the thefts had been reported in police stations under whose jurisdictions the shop fell. The police has also recovered the stolen items, which the accused had kept in the house of one of the accused in Shantinagar in Mysuru. Rice bags, refined oil packets, food grains and other grocery items worth ₹1.86 lakh had been recovered.

Out of the four accused, two were already facing cases of extortion in Mysuru City and Pandavapura police stations, the police said.